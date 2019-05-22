Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

2 elderly African lions die at San Francisco, San Diego zoos

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two beloved, elderly lions have died at zoos in California.

The San Francisco Zoo announced Wednesday that a 16-year-old male African lion named Jahari died Monday of old age. African lions live to about 14 in the wild.

He was born at the zoo in 2003 and raised by the staff after his mother died shortly after giving birth.

The zoo’s CEO, Tanya Peterson, says Jahari will be remembered for his bellowing roar that could be heard from every corner of the zoo.

Jahari leaves a mate and a son.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Zoo says a 15-year-old lion named M’bari was euthanized Wednesday.

The zoo says the African male was in declining health from age.

M’bari and his mate came to the zoo in 2009. The zoo says M’bari’s roar also could be heard around the facility.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Restaurant issues lead to building change
Covering Colorado

Restaurant issues lead to building change

7:13 pm
Snow storm aggravates pothole problems
News

Snow storm aggravates pothole problems

7:01 pm
Salvaging plants and trees damaged by late season snow
Covering Colorado

Salvaging plants and trees damaged by late season snow

6:40 pm
Restaurant issues lead to building change
Covering Colorado

Restaurant issues lead to building change

Snow storm aggravates pothole problems
News

Snow storm aggravates pothole problems

Salvaging plants and trees damaged by late season snow
Covering Colorado

Salvaging plants and trees damaged by late season snow

Scroll to top
Skip to content