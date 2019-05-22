10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. IMPEACHMENT CALLS GROW IN HOUSE

More Democrats are calling for action against Trump after his latest defiance of Congress by blocking his former White House lawyer from testifying.

2. NORTH KOREA HURLS INSULTS AT BIDEN

Pyongyang labels the presidential candidate a “fool of low IQ” and an “imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being” after he recently called Kim Jong Un a tyrant.

3. HOW FAKE NEWS IS EVOLVING

As the EU gears up for a crucial election, it is mostly homegrown groups that are using social media to push false information and extremist messages, experts say.

4. NONPROFITS TURN TO CRYPTOCURRENCY TO HELP NEEDY VENEZUELANS

A handful of charities are using digital currencies to send relief directly to those in need in Venezuela, circumventing banks and companies that handle remittances.

5. INFRASTRUCTURE TALKS BACK ON

Trump and Democratic congressional leaders will meet again to formulate a $2 trillion package to invest in roads, bridges and broadband.

6. VIOLENCE ERUPTS IN INDONESIAN CAPITAL

Six people have died in election rioting in Jakarta as supporters of the losing presidential candidate burn vehicles and battle police while the government restricts social media.

7. PLEA DEAL FOR SERIAL ONLINE HARASSER FITS LENIENT PATTERN

A Denver man who posted a Facebook message threatening to kill women in retaliation for years of romantic rejection has been catching breaks from courts in Colorado and Utah, AP finds.

8. E-AUTO BOOM COULD COST INDUSTRY JOBS

Volkswagen is creating its first all-electric plant in Germany, a move illustrating how the global shift to battery-only cars could disrupt a long-established industry and its jobs, AP reports.

9. THEME PARK TO STAR ‘HUNGER GAMES,’ ‘TWILIGHT’

Lionsgate is opening what it calls the world’s first vertical theme park in China featuring some of the studio’s top films, AP learns.

10. A REMATCH 49 YEARS IN THE MAKING

The Bruins and Blues will meet in the Stanley Cup Final, a rematch of the 1970 series that ended with Bobby Orr’s famous goal and leaping celebration.