Wild chase of stolen RV ends with injuries in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a woman in a stolen recreational vehicle led them on a wild chase in northern Los Angeles, smashing into a palm tree and several cars.

KABC-TV reports it began around 7 p.m. Tuesday in Santa Clarita after the RV failed to yield, then sped at up to 60 mph along streets into the San Fernando Valley.

The RV hit several cars and then a palm tree in a shopping mall parking lot. It kept driving, with much of the front end torn apart. At one point, a large dog tumbled from the broken windshield but appeared to walk away.

A second dog dangled from the window.

The RV finally stopped after rear-ending a car in Tarzana. The woman ran and was tackled.

She and another driver were injured.

Associated Press

Associated Press

