Ventimiglia says trip showed him Red Nose charity’s impact

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia has learned firsthand what the Red Nose Day’s fundraising campaign means to children in need.

He traveled to the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya, and saw programs supported by the campaign providing health care, education and more.

Video of his trip is included in NBC’s two-hour Red Nose Day special airing Thursday with host Terry Crews.

Performances by Sting, Josh Groban, John Legend, Chrissy Metz, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton are part of the special. Also participating are Julia Roberts, Gloria Estefan, Kal Penn and Ben Stiller.

The Red Nose Day campaign , in its fifth year in America, is run by the nonprofit Comic Relief USA. It’s raised close to $150 million to support programs for children in need in the U.S. and other countries.

Associated Press

Weather closings and delays: Tuesday, May 21st
Weather closings and delays: Tuesday, May 21st

9:50 pm
Monument enacts 6-month moratorium on kratom businesses
Monument enacts 6-month moratorium on kratom businesses

9:37 pm
Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause
Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause

7:40 pm
