Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump, Democratic leaders meet for Round 2 on infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three weeks have passed since President Donald Trump and Democratic congressional leaders agreed to work together on a $2 trillion package to invest in roads, bridges and broadband.

Republican leaders in Congress have shown little enthusiasm for the price tag, and even less for the idea of raising the federal fuel tax to help pay for upgrading the nation’s infrastructure.

Trump himself has suggested that Democrats are somehow setting a trap for him.

Trump and Democratic lawmakers will meet at the White House on Wednesday for Round 2 of their infrastructure talks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer say there is consensus that an infrastructure package would be “big and bold.” But paying for it remains a question.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise

10:12 pm
360° Perspective: Cost of College
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Cost of College

9:11 pm
Mom shares story, warning signs of daughter’s murder-suicide
News

Mom shares story, warning signs of daughter’s murder-suicide

8:38 pm
Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise

360° Perspective: Cost of College
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Cost of College

Mom shares story, warning signs of daughter’s murder-suicide
News

Mom shares story, warning signs of daughter’s murder-suicide

Scroll to top
Skip to content