Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 19, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Cold Pursuit

2. Apollo 11 (2019)

3. The Upside

4. John Wick – Double Feature

5. Fighting With My Family

6. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

7. John Wick: Chapter 2

8. What Men Want

9. John Wick

10. The Mule (2018)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Dawn Wall

2. Never Look Away

3. The Professor and the Madman

4. Arctic

5. On the Basis of Sex

6. Egg

7. Birds of Passage

8. Westside vs the World

9. Climax

10. A Violent Separation

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena
News

Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena

10:56 am
Fallen branches close parks and cemeteries
News

Fallen branches close parks and cemeteries

10:38 am
Iran’s President says US economic pressure won’t lead to defeat
News

Iran’s President says US economic pressure won’t lead to defeat

10:14 am
Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena
News

Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena

Fallen branches close parks and cemeteries
News

Fallen branches close parks and cemeteries

Iran’s President says US economic pressure won’t lead to defeat
News

Iran’s President says US economic pressure won’t lead to defeat

Scroll to top
Skip to content