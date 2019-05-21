SEAL’s lawyer wants prosecutor, judge booted off murder case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lawyers for a decorated Navy SEAL accused of murder want a prosecutor and judge removed over allegations of spying on defense emails to find the source of news leaks.

Attorneys for Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher are due in a San Diego court Wednesday to seek more information about how prosecutors put tracking software in emails sent to the defense and a journalist.

The move has put the prosecution on the defensive as the politically charged case is set to go to trial in a week.

Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to killing a wounded Islamic State prisoner under his care in Iraq in 2017.

Defense lawyer Tim Parlatore says no warrant was issued to snoop on emails and the prosecutor misled the judge for permission to do so.