Questions remain as Tennessee speaker promises to resign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — With Tennessee’s Republican House Speaker Glen Casada promising to resign from leadership position on Tuesday, questions still remain about the unprecedented announcement sparked by weeks of an ongoing political scandal inside the GOP-dominant Statehouse.

Primarily, it’s unknown when exactly Casada will meet with legislative leaders to finalize his last day in the top House position.

Gov. Bill Lee had previously issued a stern warning that he would call a special legislative session following a 45-24 secret ballot vote from Casada’s GOP caucus declaring members no longer had confidence in Casada’s ability to lead.

Casada has been dogged by calls to resign since it was revealed he exchanged text messages containing sexually explicit language about women with his former chief of staff several years ago, among other controversies.