Prosecutors: Michael Cohen campaign finance probe is active

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors aren’t quite finished investigating campaign finance violations by President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer.

A federal judge in New York agreed Tuesday to keep search warrant materials related to the investigation under seal until at least mid-July after prosecutors submitted a letter explaining that the probe is still ongoing.

Michael Cohen is serving a three-year prison sentence after admitting paying off two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump.

Prosecutors say Trump directed the payments. The president denies any wrongdoing.

The search warrants preceded raids on Cohen’s homes and office in April 2018.

Media organizations persuaded the judge to release much of the material related to the warrants earlier, but not the sections related to the campaign finance investigation.

Associated Press

