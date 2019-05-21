Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Oral arguments to occur in Trump fight over bank subpoenas

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge is poised to hear oral arguments Wednesday over President Donald Trump’s effort to block congressional subpoenas seeking financial records from two banks.

The hearing occurs after congressional Democrats sought the information from Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

Trump, his family and his company contend in a Manhattan federal court lawsuit that the subpoenas are unlawful and unenforceable.

Lawyers for the congressional Democrats responded by saying ruling in Trump’s favor would undermine the constitutional separation of powers and impede congressional probes.

Deutsche Bank has lent Trump’s real estate company millions of dollars over the years.

Prior to the hearing before Judge Edgardo Ramos, Trump’s lawyers say the judge should temporarily block Congress from obtaining the records. They say they want enough time to fully litigate the subpoenas’ legality.

