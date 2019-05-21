Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Officers shoot knife-wielding man outside South Dakota jail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot outside of a South Dakota jail after he charged at an officer with a knife.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says authorities responded to gunshots just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Milstead says two shots were fired, and at least one hit the suspect.

Jail Warden Jeff Gromer says a man holding a glass bottle approached the jail lobby and was hitting the bottle against the lobby window when security asked for police help.

Gromer says the men threw either a rock or the bottle through the jail door, injuring one officer with broken glass. Gromer says the man charged officers with a knife and was shot.

The man was taken to a hospital. The Argus Leader reports the courthouse and the jail were put on lockdown.

Associated Press

