Officers put on leave amid probe of recorded violent arrest

DOVER, N.J. (AP) — Three police officers in a New Jersey town have been placed on paid administrative leave as authorities investigate a violent arrest that was caught on video.

The probe stems from the arrest of a 19-year-old man early Sunday in Dover. The video shows him being punched repeatedly in the face by officers as he was taken into custody.

The officers’ names have not been released and no charges have been filed. Authorities say at least one of the officers was injured in the incident.

Dover Mayor James Dodd characterized the video as “very disturbing.” But he urged people not to form opinions on the matter until “all the facts have come out.”

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the investigation.

Associated Press

