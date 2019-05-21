Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

New federal charges filed in California synagogue shooting

SAN DIEGO (AP) — New federal charges have been filed against a man suspected of opening fire in a Southern California synagogue, killing one person and wounding three others.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday handed up a revised indictment against John T. Earnest that adds four counts of discharging a firearm during crimes of violence.

He earlier pleaded not guilty to 109 federal charges including committing a hate crime and to state charges, including murder, in connection with the April 27 attack on the Chabad of Poway Synagogue. The charges also include attempted arson of a mosque.

Prosecutors say the 19-year-old attacked the synagogue with a semi-automatic rifle and was carrying 50 extra rounds of ammunition but had trouble reloading. He was chased outside and later captured.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Downed power line cause electrical fire in Colorado Springs home
Covering Colorado

Downed power line cause electrical fire in Colorado Springs home

5:17 pm
King for a day: kids surprise custodian on his final day at work
News

King for a day: kids surprise custodian on his final day at work

5:09 pm
Grab the swimsuit, YMCA pools to open as planned
Covering Colorado

Grab the swimsuit, YMCA pools to open as planned

4:57 pm
Downed power line cause electrical fire in Colorado Springs home
Covering Colorado

Downed power line cause electrical fire in Colorado Springs home

King for a day: kids surprise custodian on his final day at work
News

King for a day: kids surprise custodian on his final day at work

Grab the swimsuit, YMCA pools to open as planned
Covering Colorado

Grab the swimsuit, YMCA pools to open as planned

Scroll to top
Skip to content