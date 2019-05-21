Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man killed in southern Indiana house explosion identified

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has released the name of the man who was killed when an explosion leveled a home in southern Indiana.

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott on Tuesday identified the man as William Phillips. The News and Tribune reports Scott said it will be several weeks before a formal cause of death is issued, pending toxicology reports.

Officials said Monday that Phillips resided at the home that exploded early Sunday in the Ohio River city of Jeffersonville, just north of Louisville, Kentucky. Another resident was seriously injured. Two other people in other homes also were injured.

As many as 20 homes were damaged in the explosion. A cause for the explosion hasn’t been released.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff awaits birth of giraffe calf!
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff awaits birth of giraffe calf!

1:13 pm
Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm
Covering Colorado

Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm

12:42 pm
Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’
News

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’

11:39 am
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff awaits birth of giraffe calf!
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff awaits birth of giraffe calf!

Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm
Covering Colorado

Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’
News

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’

Scroll to top
Skip to content