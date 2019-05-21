Louisiana: Anti-abortion constitutional language nears OK

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have taken another step in efforts to chip away at abortion rights, nearing final passage of a bill that would ask voters to rewrite the state constitution to ensure it offers no protections for the procedure.

The bill advancing Tuesday is similar to others enacted in some other conservative states. It is one of several anti-abortion measures being proposed in Louisiana’s legislative session.

The Senate voted 31-4 Tuesday for the proposal, which asks voters to add language into the state constitution declaring that it doesn’t protect abortion rights. The House already has approved it, but must take another vote to send it to the fall election ballot.

Abortion rights supporters are objecting to the proposal. They say it would lay the groundwork for outlawing abortions entirely in Louisiana, which only has three abortion clinics and many laws restricting the procedure.

___

House Bill 425: www.legis.la.gov

___

Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte