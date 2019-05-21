Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Leniency sought for lieutenant who turned on ‘El Chapo’

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors in Chicago are asking a federal judge for leniency at sentencing next week for a former lieutenant to Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, describing his decade of cooperation with U.S. authorities as “extraordinary.”

Their filing late Monday recommends a 17-years prison term for Vicente Zambada, a star government witness at Guzman’s New York trial last year. With time served, Zambada could go free in under seven years.

The son of another Sinaloa kingpin, Ismael Zambada, Vicente Zambada once oversaw the smuggling of cartel drugs. Without his cooperation, he’d likely face a life sentence.

Prosecutors say Zambada tried to withdraw from his father’s trafficking business but kept getting sucked back in. They estimate secrets Zambada spilled to U.S. agents led to charges against more than 100 people.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena
News

Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena

10:56 am
Fallen branches close parks and cemeteries
News

Fallen branches close parks and cemeteries

10:38 am
Iran’s President says US economic pressure won’t lead to defeat
News

Iran’s President says US economic pressure won’t lead to defeat

10:14 am
Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena
News

Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena

Fallen branches close parks and cemeteries
News

Fallen branches close parks and cemeteries

Iran’s President says US economic pressure won’t lead to defeat
News

Iran’s President says US economic pressure won’t lead to defeat

Scroll to top
Skip to content