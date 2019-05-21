Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Kraft trial postponed while prosecutors appeal video ruling

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has delayed the trial of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on a misdemeanor charge that he paid for sex at a massage parlor.

Judge Leonard Hanser agreed Tuesday to postpone the trial indefinitely while prosecutors appeal his decision blocking their use of secretly shot video. The footage allegedly shows Kraft twice engaging in sex at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January.

Hanser ruled last week that Jupiter police did not take enough precautions to avoid invading the privacy of spa customers who only received legitimate massages. He said that under previous court rulings that meant the videos’ use had to be blocked.

The 77-year-old Kraft has pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Wild turkey harasses Colorado Springs mail carrier
Covering Colorado

Wild turkey harasses Colorado Springs mail carrier

3:56 pm
Caught On Cam: Train Vs. Sheriff’s SUV
News

Caught On Cam: Train Vs. Sheriff’s SUV

3:31 pm
Second whale found dead this month in Alaska
News

Second whale found dead this month in Alaska

3:20 pm
Wild turkey harasses Colorado Springs mail carrier
Covering Colorado

Wild turkey harasses Colorado Springs mail carrier

Caught On Cam: Train Vs. Sheriff’s SUV
News

Caught On Cam: Train Vs. Sheriff’s SUV

Second whale found dead this month in Alaska
News

Second whale found dead this month in Alaska

Scroll to top
Skip to content