Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Kentucky primary to offer verdict on Bevin’s job performance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Voters in Kentucky are casting ballots in a primary that will deliver an initial verdict on the job performance of Gov. Matt Bevin.

The ally of President Donald Trump faces state Rep. Robert Goforth and two other challengers in Tuesday’s GOP primary.

Democrats are choosing between three leading gubernatorial candidates on a ballot that also includes contested primaries for attorney general and other statewide offices.

Bevin’s standing with conservatives is being tested after a turbulent term. Among other things, he has lashed out at teachers who used sick days to attend protest rallies.

The leading Democrats running for governor are Attorney General Andy Beshear, ex-state auditor Adam Edelen and longtime state Rep. Rocky Adkins.

Beshear is the son of Kentucky’s last Democratic governor.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Heavy snow and rain through the morning
Weather

Heavy snow and rain through the morning

4:44 am
LIVE BLOG: Heavy snow hits parts of southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

LIVE BLOG: Heavy snow hits parts of southern Colorado

4:42 am
Weather closures and delays: May 21, 2019
Covering Colorado

Weather closures and delays: May 21, 2019

4:23 am
Heavy snow and rain through the morning
Weather

Heavy snow and rain through the morning

LIVE BLOG: Heavy snow hits parts of southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

LIVE BLOG: Heavy snow hits parts of southern Colorado

Weather closures and delays: May 21, 2019
Covering Colorado

Weather closures and delays: May 21, 2019

Scroll to top
Skip to content