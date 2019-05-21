Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Jury finds former Somali colonel responsible for torture

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury has found a northern Virginia man who once served as a colonel in the Somali Army responsible for torturing a man more than 30 years ago as part of a government campaign to repress its perceived enemies.

After three days of deliberations, the civil jury on Tuesday awarded a $500,000 verdict to Farhan Mohamoud Tani Warfaa, a member of the Isaaq (EE’-sock) clan in northern Somalia. Warfaa came to the U.S. and testified at the trial last week. He said he was 17 years old when he was rounded up in a mass arrest and beaten and hogtied during interrogations. Finally he was shot and left for dead, but survived.

Yusuf Abdi Ali, who now lives in Alexandria, acknowledged he was a Somali colonel but denied torturing Warfaa.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm
Covering Colorado

Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm

12:42 pm
Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’
News

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’

11:39 am
Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena
News

Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena

10:56 am
Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm
Covering Colorado

Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’
News

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’

Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena
News

Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena

Scroll to top
Skip to content