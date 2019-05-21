Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Judge won’t toss suit challenging Georgia voting machines

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge says a lawsuit that challenges Georgia’s current voting machines and seeks statewide use of paper ballots can move forward.

U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg issued an order Tuesday rejecting the state’s request to toss out the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed by a group of voters and the Coalition for Good Governance, an election integrity advocacy organization.

Among other arguments, lawyers for the state had said the lawsuit was no longer relevant because of a new law to replace the voting system.

At this stage in the litigation, Totenberg wrote, the plaintiffs have made sufficient arguments to support their assertions of “a plausible due process violation.”

A spokeswoman for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger declined to comment.

Associated Press

