John Bolton to address US Coast Guard Academy graduates

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton is scheduled to deliver the keynote address Wednesday at the United States Coast Guard Academy graduation ceremony.

Bolton has been President Donald Trump’s national security adviser since April of last year. He previously served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush and has held a variety of other positions in the federal government.

He is also a former Fox News Channel contributor.

The 138th commencement at the academy in New London, Connecticut, is not open to the public.

Vice President Mike Pence gave last year’s keynote speech at the Coast Guard Academy. Trump delivered the 2017 speech.

Associated Press

