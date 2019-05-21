Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Hearing set for guardsman in slaying of Alabama officer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of killing one Alabama police officer and wounding two others is due in court for an initial hearing.

Security is expected to be tight as 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes appears in court in Lee County on Tuesday afternoon.

Wilkes was arrested Monday on charges of shooting three Auburn police officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call on Sunday.

Veteran officer William Buechner was killed. Authorities say the others are expected to recover.

Wilkes is charged with capital murder and other crimes, but court records show he doesn’t yet have a lawyer to speak on his behalf. A judge could appoint one during the hearing.

An Alabama National Guard spokesman says Wilkes has been a member since 2010. He’s an infantry combat leader.

