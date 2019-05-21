Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
GOP frowns on but does not punish Amash’s impeachment call

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy says Rep. Justin Amash, the lone Republican to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, is an outlier.

But neither he nor the most conservative House members are punishing the Michigan Republican. And Amash isn’t backing down.

Amash told The Associated Press Tuesday that “their pressure doesn’t have influence” on him, adding, “I really am not concerned about what Kevin McCarthy thinks about it.”

McCarthy told the AP that Amash has long voted in conflict with Republicans, including on Trump’s failed attempt to declare a national emergency to build his border wall.

Amash, a libertarian, is a founding member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and remains a member of the group. The caucus voted to condemn his comments on impeachment, but did not oust him.

Associated Press

