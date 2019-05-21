Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Former judge files new motions in Jussie Smollett case

CHICAGO (AP) — A former judge who wants a special prosecutor appointed in the Jussie Smollett case is back in court with new motions to obtain her goal.

Sheila O’Brien on Tuesday filed three motions in Cook County Circuit Court attempting to get the case before a different judge.

At a hearing last week, Judge Michael Toomin said he’s not swayed by O’Brien’s claims it would be a conflict for Cook County judges to make the decision on a special prosecutor. O’Brien, a former appellate judge, wants a special prosecutor to investigate why charges were dropped against the “Empire” actor.

In one filing Tuesday, O’Brien also requested State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her top deputy, Joseph Magats, appear in court next week and produce their internal files.

Toomin has set a May 31 hearing on the special prosecutor request.

Cook County Inspector General Patrick Blanchard is investigating how Smollett’s case was handled.

Associated Press

Associated Press

