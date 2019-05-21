Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Florida school shooting defendant has brief court appearance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The defendant charged with killing 17 people in last year’s Florida school shooting was back in court, but only to learn the next time he must show up.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Tuesday set new hearing dates for May 28 and July 17 for 20-year-old Nikolas Cruz in the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Cruz could get the death penalty if convicted.

Nothing of note was raised at Tuesday’s hearing.

Cruz’s attorneys say he would plead guilty in return for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors have refused that offer.

The presiding judge recently ordered that the Broward County public defender’s office must continue to represent Cruz for now even though he could get an estimated $432,000 payout before taxes from his late mother’s annuity.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm
Covering Colorado

Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm

12:42 pm
Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’
News

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’

11:39 am
Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena
News

Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena

10:56 am
Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm
Covering Colorado

Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’
News

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’

Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena
News

Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena

Scroll to top
Skip to content