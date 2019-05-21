Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Congress joins debate over sending TSA employees to border

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are clashing over the Trump administration’s move to send hundreds of Transportation Security Administration employees to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The TSA is asking federal air marshals, airport screeners and others to volunteer to support a buildup of federal agents along the border who are dealing with waves of migrants.

Rep. Debbie Lesko, an Arizona Republican, says that tapping TSA workers shows there’s a crisis on the border.

But the Democratic chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, said the administration is using TSA to manufacture a crisis.

Travel industry groups have expressed concern that the shift could leave airports understaffed during the peak summer season.

TSA says it can handle the job and will move fewer than 1% of its 60,000 employees to the border.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff awaits birth of giraffe calf!
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff awaits birth of giraffe calf!

1:13 pm
Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm
Covering Colorado

Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm

12:42 pm
Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’
News

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’

11:39 am
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff awaits birth of giraffe calf!
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff awaits birth of giraffe calf!

Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm
Covering Colorado

Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’
News

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’

Scroll to top
Skip to content