Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

‘Chick-fil-A’ bill reignites LGBT opposition in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signaled he’ll sign a contentious measure that Republicans call a defense of Chick-fil-A and religious freedom but was tearfully opposed by gay lawmakers.

The Texas House gave final approval to the bill Tuesday.

It comes two months after San Antonio City Council members refused to let Chick-fil-A open an airport location. Some councilmembers said they were taking a stand against the fast-food chain owner’s support of anti-LGBT causes.

Abbott teased in a tweet that he would sign legislation prohibiting cities from taking “adverse action” against an individual or business based on contributions to religious organizations.

A caucus of LGBT lawmakers says the bill invites discrimination. One Democrat, state Rep. Celia Israel, said she was “tired of this” in Texas.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff awaits birth of giraffe calf!
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff awaits birth of giraffe calf!

1:13 pm
Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm
Covering Colorado

Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm

12:42 pm
Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’
News

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’

11:39 am
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff awaits birth of giraffe calf!
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff awaits birth of giraffe calf!

Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm
Covering Colorado

Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’
News

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’

Scroll to top
Skip to content