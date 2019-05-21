Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

California sues over $1B in canceled high-speed rail money

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has sued to block the administration of President Donald Trump from cancelling nearly $1 billion for the state’s high-speed rail project.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday comes after the administration revoked the funding last week.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has called the move illegal and says it’s political retribution for California’s resistance to Trump’s immigration policies.

The state also plans to file for a temporary restraining order blocking the administration from awarding the money to another project.

The $929 million comes with the requirement that California complete a 119-mile (192-kilometer) segment of track in the state’s Central Valley agricultural heartland and environmental work on the entire line by 2022.

The Federal Railroad Administration says California can’t meet that deadline.

The state ultimately hopes to link Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena
News

Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena

10:56 am
Fallen branches close parks and cemeteries
News

Fallen branches close parks and cemeteries

10:38 am
Iran’s President says US economic pressure won’t lead to defeat
News

Iran’s President says US economic pressure won’t lead to defeat

10:14 am
Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena
News

Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena

Fallen branches close parks and cemeteries
News

Fallen branches close parks and cemeteries

Iran’s President says US economic pressure won’t lead to defeat
News

Iran’s President says US economic pressure won’t lead to defeat

Scroll to top
Skip to content