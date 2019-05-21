Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

“Big Bang Theory” finale gets galactic ratings to win week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In its last blast, “The Big Bang Theory” topped the TV ratings by a light-year.

The finale of the nerdy CBS comedy’s 12-season run drew 18.5 million live viewers Thursday night to easily win the week.

Sunday’s night’s much-ballyhooed finale of “Game of Thrones” was a distant second with 13.6 million live viewers.

“Game of Thrones,” however, had a comparable 18.4 million viewers across all of HBO’s platforms, making it the most-watched episode of any kind in the history of the cable channel.

“Big Bang” was a colossal ratings winner that helped keep CBS the top network for much of its run.

A prequel spinoff, “Young Sheldon,” is pulling similar numbers in its second season and will extend the life of the franchise. It finished third in last week’s ratings.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm
Covering Colorado

Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm

12:42 pm
Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’
News

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’

11:39 am
Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena
News

Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena

10:56 am
Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm
Covering Colorado

Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’
News

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’

Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena
News

Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena

Scroll to top
Skip to content