Unser Jr. arrested for operating vehicle while intoxicated

AVON, Ind. (AP) — Retired two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Jr. has been arrested in central Indiana and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The Indianapolis Star reports from police records that the 57-year-old Unser was stopped early Monday in Avon, just west of Indianapolis. He was jailed about 3:20 a.m. in Hendricks County.

The Associated Press was unable Monday to reach Unser for comment.

Unser competed 19 times in the Indianapolis 500, winning the race in 1994 and 1992. He also won two CART points titles and two IROC championships.

He was arrested in New Mexico in 2011 on drunken and reckless driving charges. In 2007, he pleaded no contest to a driving under the influence charge stemming from a January 2007 crash on a Nevada freeway.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

