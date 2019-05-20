Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Trump DOJ wants role in lawsuit over pay at 2 NC med schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal lawsuit in North Carolina accusing neighboring research universities of conspiring to depress wages for medical professionals is nearing a settlement, and the Trump Administration wants to enforce the deal.

The U.S. Justice Department said in a court filing Monday that it should join the pending settlement because it enforces federal antitrust laws barring anti-competitive “no-poach” agreements. Former Duke University physician Dr. Danielle Seaman’s lawsuit claims the universities illegally agreed against hiring medical professors away from each other.

Duke and the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill denied that top administrators promised not to hire away staff for similar roles.

About 5,500 faculty at Duke and UNC are covered by Seaman’s a class-action lawsuit. UNC was dropped as a defendant after turning over internal documents.

Associated Press

