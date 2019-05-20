Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Texas transgender woman seen in videotaped attack found dead

DALLAS (AP) — A 23-year-old transgender woman seen on a widely circulated video being beaten in front of a crowd of people has been found dead in a Dallas shooting.

Police say the body of Muhlaysia Booker was found in a street Saturday and that no suspect has been identified. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say there’s no apparent link to the April 12 beating Booker suffered after she was involved in a minor traffic accident.

A cellphone recording showed her being beaten by a man as a crowd watched and authorities say the man was offered $200 to attack Booker. Video of the incident was shared on social media.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and jailed on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Associated Press

