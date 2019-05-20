Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Supreme Court sends dispute over Fosamax back to lower court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is sending a dispute between drugmaker Merck and patients who used its bone-strengthening drug Fosamax back to a lower court.

The high court ruled Monday that a lawsuit involving hundreds of people who sued alleging they were injured by Fosamax should go back to a lower court for further proceedings.

The Fosamax users had argued that Merck had failed to provide adequate warnings on the drug’s label. A trial court initially threw claims against the New Jersey-based company but an appeals court revived them.

Merck had argued that it couldn’t have added a warning risk of an unusual type of thigh-bone fracture earlier than 2010 because the FDA determined the available evidence didn’t support a change before then.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts
Sports

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts

9:33 am
Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan
News

Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan

8:31 am
Florida man caught on camera nearing 150 mph after stealing police cruiser
News

Florida man caught on camera nearing 150 mph after stealing police cruiser

8:14 am
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts
Sports

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts

Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan
News

Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan

Florida man caught on camera nearing 150 mph after stealing police cruiser
News

Florida man caught on camera nearing 150 mph after stealing police cruiser

Scroll to top
Skip to content