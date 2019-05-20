Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sheriff: Dad, thinking intruder, fatally shoots his daughter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a Greenville man mistook his daughter for a potential intruder and killed her.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jimmy Bolt tells news outlets that the man heard someone trying to enter his home early Sunday, so he shot through a door.

County Coroner Parks Evans says the gunfire fatally wounded 23-year-old Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is set for Monday. The case remains under investigation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Kamala Harris unveils plan to fine companies that pay men more than women
News

Kamala Harris unveils plan to fine companies that pay men more than women

4:20 am
Police: wrong way driver causes crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police: wrong way driver causes crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs

12:37 am
Operation Homefront throws baby shower for military families
Covering Colorado

Operation Homefront throws baby shower for military families

10:54 pm
Kamala Harris unveils plan to fine companies that pay men more than women
News

Kamala Harris unveils plan to fine companies that pay men more than women

Police: wrong way driver causes crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police: wrong way driver causes crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs

Operation Homefront throws baby shower for military families
Covering Colorado

Operation Homefront throws baby shower for military families

Scroll to top
Skip to content