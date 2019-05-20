Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police seek armed Alabama man accused of shooting officers

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man they say shot and wounded three Auburn police officers.

Local and state law enforcement are searching for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes, who they say is armed and wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet. An Auburn police release says officers responded late Sunday night to a reported domestic disturbance and were shot at by Grady.

It says three officers were wounded; their conditions weren’t immediately released. The state Law Enforcement Agency activated a Blue Alert , which is used when officers are killed or critically wounded.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports helicopters are patrolling. A law enforcement command center has been set at up Auburn University, which is warning students to stay away from a mobile home park about five miles from campus.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Kamala Harris unveils plan to fine companies that pay men more than women
News

Kamala Harris unveils plan to fine companies that pay men more than women

4:20 am
Police: wrong way driver causes crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police: wrong way driver causes crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs

12:37 am
Operation Homefront throws baby shower for military families
Covering Colorado

Operation Homefront throws baby shower for military families

10:54 pm
Kamala Harris unveils plan to fine companies that pay men more than women
News

Kamala Harris unveils plan to fine companies that pay men more than women

Police: wrong way driver causes crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police: wrong way driver causes crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs

Operation Homefront throws baby shower for military families
Covering Colorado

Operation Homefront throws baby shower for military families

Scroll to top
Skip to content