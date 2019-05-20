Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pediatrician indicted on 65 charges after rape accusation

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland pediatrician accused recently of raping a patient has since been indicted on 65 additional charges, including nine counts of child sex abuse.

Frederick County police and prosecutors say a grand jury has indicted Dr. Ernesto Torres after 11 more victims came forward after an initial indictment May 3. He was arrested Monday, their joint statement says. The latest indictment includes 43 counts of third-degree sex offenses.

Torres was initially charged with second-degree rape involving an 18-year-old woman. He was released on home detention after posting $100,000 bond.

The man’s attorney, Richard Bricken, stressed Monday that the accused man is entitled to the presumption of innocence and a fair trial.

Associated Press

