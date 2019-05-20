Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Packing his bags: Trump plans jet-setting summer of travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is preparing for a jet-setting summer of travel as he heads into 2020. His itinerary will see Air Force One fly more than 36,000 miles — almost 1.5 times the earth’s circumference.

The flurry of international travel is a marked change of pace for a president who rarely strays outside the White House, unless it’s to his own properties. Trump typically prefers sleeping in his own bed.

It’s part of a concerted attempt by Trump to wrap himself in the trappings of the presidency before the next election. It’s also partly due to a fluke of the global summit calendar.

Associated Press

