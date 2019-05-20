Mississippi 6-week abortion ban heads to federal court

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge who struck down Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban last year is hearing arguments about a new law that puts the ban even earlier.

The law would prohibit most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, at about six weeks, when many women may not know they’re pregnant.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed it in March. The state’s only abortion clinic sued the state.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves is hearing arguments Tuesday on the clinic’s request that he block the law from taking effect July 1. It’s unclear whether Reeves will issue an immediate decision.

Governors in Kentucky, Ohio and Georgia have signed bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected. Alabama’s governor signed a measure making abortion a felony in nearly all cases.