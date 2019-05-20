Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man gets life in shooting deaths of 3 inside Detroit eatery

DETROIT (AP) — A man convicted in the fatal shootings of three other men inside a Detroit fast food restaurant has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Thirty-year-old William Wilbourn-Little of Detroit was given the mandatory punishment on Monday after earlier being convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and two gun charges. Wilbourn-Little apologized in court to the “mothers involved” but maintains his innocence.

Police have said two men wearing masks walked up to a White Castle on Detroit’s west side in September and fired shots inside the restaurant before fleeing on foot. Authorities say 25-year-old Rashawn Harrington, 24-year-old Trevaughn Anthony, and 20-year-old DeShawn Gadson were pronounced dead at the scene.

A second defendant is jailed on murder and other charges in the case.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts
Sports

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts

9:33 am
Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan
News

Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan

8:31 am
Florida man caught on camera nearing 150 mph after stealing police cruiser
News

Florida man caught on camera nearing 150 mph after stealing police cruiser

8:14 am
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts
Sports

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts

Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan
News

Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan

Florida man caught on camera nearing 150 mph after stealing police cruiser
News

Florida man caught on camera nearing 150 mph after stealing police cruiser

Scroll to top
Skip to content