Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Judge rules against Trump in records dispute with Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Washington has ruled against President Donald Trump in a financial records dispute with Congress.

Judge Amit Mehta’s ruling says Trump cannot block the House subpoena of financial records.

The decision comes amid a widespread effort by the White House and the president’s lawyers to refuse to cooperate with congressional requests for information and records.

Trump and his business organization had sued to block the subpoena issued in April to Mazars USA, an accountant for the president and Trump Organization.

Mehta, a U.S. District judge, was nominated to his position by President Barack Obama.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
2020 hopeful Bennet proposes $1 trillion climate change fund
Covering Colorado

2020 hopeful Bennet proposes $1 trillion climate change fund

3:46 pm
Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title
News

Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title

3:42 pm
Multi-vehicle crash closes EB I-70 at Silverthorne
Covering Colorado

Multi-vehicle crash closes EB I-70 at Silverthorne

3:11 pm
2020 hopeful Bennet proposes $1 trillion climate change fund
Covering Colorado

2020 hopeful Bennet proposes $1 trillion climate change fund

Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title
News

Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title

Multi-vehicle crash closes EB I-70 at Silverthorne
Covering Colorado

Multi-vehicle crash closes EB I-70 at Silverthorne

Scroll to top
Skip to content