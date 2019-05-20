Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Illinois man dies while working on sign in northwest Indiana

DYER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a contract worker from Illinois has died while working on an electronic sign at a restaurant in northwestern Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports crews responded Sunday to Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage in Dyer on Sunday to a call about a possible electrocution. The Lake County, Indiana, coroner’s office says in a statement that 62-year-old Terry Mirkov of Crete, Illinois, was pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office says cause of death was pending.

Dyer Police Commander Don Foley says they’re asking for anyone who saw what happened to contact investigators. He says foul play isn’t suspected.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Strong storms possible today with snow Tuesday morning
Weather

Strong storms possible today with snow Tuesday morning

6:03 am
Police shooting suspect captured in Alabama
News

Police shooting suspect captured in Alabama

5:58 am
Man detained after almost hitting officers at scene of I-25 crash in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Man detained after almost hitting officers at scene of I-25 crash in Colorado Springs

5:30 am
Strong storms possible today with snow Tuesday morning
Weather

Strong storms possible today with snow Tuesday morning

Police shooting suspect captured in Alabama
News

Police shooting suspect captured in Alabama

Man detained after almost hitting officers at scene of I-25 crash in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Man detained after almost hitting officers at scene of I-25 crash in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content