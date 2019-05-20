Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Governor plans remarks on sex abuse by Ohio State doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is preparing to respond to investigative findings involving a pattern of sexual abuse of students by a now-dead Ohio State University team doctor.

The Republican governor will be joined Monday by top state public safety, mental health and higher education officials.

Their remarks will follow the release Friday of findings that Dr. Richard Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students in at least 16 sports and at the student health center.

The report says the abuse spanned decades and took place in medical examination rooms, locker rooms, showers and saunas and at an off-campus clinic.

Investigators found Ohio State officials at the time were aware of the abuse and did little to stop it.

University President Michael Drake expressed shock at the findings and apologized.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Timeline: Key events raising tensions in the Persian Gulf
News

Timeline: Key events raising tensions in the Persian Gulf

11:07 am
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts
Sports

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts

9:33 am
Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan
News

Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan

8:31 am
Timeline: Key events raising tensions in the Persian Gulf
News

Timeline: Key events raising tensions in the Persian Gulf

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts
Sports

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts

Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan
News

Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan

Scroll to top
Skip to content