Feds offer $5,000 reward for information in mosque arson

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A $5,000 reward has been announced for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever set fire to a Connecticut mosque.

The Boston division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Monday it was offering the reward to help solve the arson case.

The fire May 12 damaged two floors of the Diyanet Mosque in New Haven.

The mayor said last week that authorities found an incendiary device or material was used to start the blaze .

In addition to the ATF reward, the Connecticut Arson Watch program is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Associated Press

