Ex-Oregon football star recounts disarming student with gun

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former University of Oregon football star says he had seconds to react when a student armed with a shotgun entered a classroom at a Portland high school.

Keanon Lowe, who now works as a coach at Parkrose High School, tells Good Morning America that he wrestled the student for the gun Friday as other students ran screaming from the room.

The suspect, 18-year-old Angel Granados Diaz, was expected to be in court Monday on several firearms charges.

Court papers don’t list an attorney for him.

No one was injured in the incident. Police are still trying to determine if any shots were fired.

Lowe, who is also a school security guard, says he was in the classroom to take a student to the office when Diaz walked in.

Associated Press

