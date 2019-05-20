Dual hearings on Capitol Hill focus on Trump’s Iran policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iran and tensions in the Persian Gulf as well as President Donald Trump’s tough talk are the subject of competing meetings in the House and Senate, both closed to the public and the press.

Tuesday’s meetings on Capitol Hill come as lawmakers warn the Trump administration it cannot take the country into war without approval from Congress. The briefings are another indication of wariness by Democrats and some Republicans over the White House’s sudden policy shifts in the Middle East.

Trump continues to offer a mixed signal on Iran, telling reporters Monday that Iran has been “very hostile” and that its provocations will be met with “great force,” but also saying that he’s willing to negotiate. Trump also says no talks are scheduled but he’d like to hear from Iran.