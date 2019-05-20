Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Clinic director: May sue over North Dakota abortion law

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The director of North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic says abortion-rights supporters are considering legal action over a state law that would require the clinic to read women a scripted notice that she calls not medically accepted.

The law is slated to go into effect Aug. 1. It would require the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo to tell women undergoing medication abortions that they can still have a live birth after the procedure if they change their minds. Clinic director Tami Kromenaker says the notion is based on “junk science” and puts them in a bad position.

State Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says he will be required to defend the bill if a lawsuit is filed.

The other abortion bill, which prohibits doctors using certain instruments in a second-trimester procedure, is on hold awaiting court rulings.

Associated Press

