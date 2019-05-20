Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Bond reduction denied for woman accused of torturing toddler

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia judge has declined to reduce bail for a Fairmont woman accused of locking her 3-year-old son in a closet, torturing him and depriving him of food and water.

The Times West Virginian reports 28-year-old Brittany Nicole Lippincott on Thursday requested her bail drop from $100,000 to $30,000. She was arrested this month on charges including child neglect resulting in serious injury.

A criminal complaint says authorities received an anonymous tip that Lippincott was selling illegal drugs at her home, prompting authorities to conduct a welfare check. Authorities say she had outstanding warrants on drug charges. The complaint says the emaciated and bruised toddler told authorities his genitals and lips were injured when “mom hurt me with the pliers.”

The case now goes to the county circuit court.

