Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Another round of severe weather forecast for Southern Plains

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Another round of severe weather is forecast for the Southern Plains, including the possibility of tornadoes.

School districts in Oklahoma City, nearby Norman and elsewhere have canceled classes Monday as forecasts also call for hail and wind gusts of up to 80 mph (128 kph). A flood watch is in effect for the greater Oklahoma City region. Strong winds and hail also are forecast for the West Texas.

The National Weather Service says the storm system will move later Monday into western Arkansas. The threat of severe weather will continue into Tuesday.

It’s the latest round of severe weather to strike the region after a spate of tornadoes raked the Southern Plains on Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread damage and some people injured.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Strong storms possible today with snow Tuesday morning
Weather

Strong storms possible today with snow Tuesday morning

6:03 am
Police shooting suspect captured in Alabama
News

Police shooting suspect captured in Alabama

5:58 am
Man detained after almost hitting officers at scene of I-25 crash in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Man detained after almost hitting officers at scene of I-25 crash in Colorado Springs

5:30 am
Strong storms possible today with snow Tuesday morning
Weather

Strong storms possible today with snow Tuesday morning

Police shooting suspect captured in Alabama
News

Police shooting suspect captured in Alabama

Man detained after almost hitting officers at scene of I-25 crash in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Man detained after almost hitting officers at scene of I-25 crash in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content