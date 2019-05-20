Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

And the winner of the ‘Game of Thrones’ is …

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Winter has come and winter has gone.

The last of the heads have been lopped off and the last of the dragon fire has been spent as “Game of Thrones” aired its 73rd and final episode Sunday night.

While the results were the usual split decision, there were some clear winners and losers.

(MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD.)

Jon Snow vowed love and loyalty to Queen Daenerys Targaryen, even as he stabbed her to death for fear she’s become a mad tyrant.

The aftermath brought a serious upset, with King Brandon Stark becoming King Bran the Broken.

Yet Bran doesn’t get to sit on the Iron Throne — a dragon melted that — or rule the Seven Kingdoms — his sister Sansa broke one off to become queen of an independent Winterfell.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police: wrong way driver causes crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police: wrong way driver causes crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs

12:37 am
Operation Homefront throws baby shower for military families
Covering Colorado

Operation Homefront throws baby shower for military families

10:54 pm
Police pursuit and shootout reported in Trinidad
News

Police pursuit and shootout reported in Trinidad

9:34 pm
Police: wrong way driver causes crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police: wrong way driver causes crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs

Operation Homefront throws baby shower for military families
Covering Colorado

Operation Homefront throws baby shower for military families

Police pursuit and shootout reported in Trinidad
News

Police pursuit and shootout reported in Trinidad

Scroll to top
Skip to content