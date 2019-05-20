Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
After long journey, bear spared by governor returns home

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bear whose life was spared two years ago by the governor of New Hampshire has returned to her home turf after traveling thousands of miles since being relocated.

The state’s Fish and Game Department had decided to euthanize the black bear and three of her young offspring in 2017 after repeated problems culminated with two bears entering a home near Dartmouth College. But Republican Gov. Chris Sununu ordered the animals relocated instead.

Only the yearlings were moved that year, however, because the mother bear left town to mate. She was fitted with a tracking collar and moved north last June, but had made it back to Hanover by last week.

State officials said she’s not causing any trouble so far and there are no plans to move her again.

Associated Press

